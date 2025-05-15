Long before lines were drawn on a map and city names were changed, there existed a land full of people who lived in bustling cities and remote villages, where markets overflowed with diverse voices, and farmers tended olive trees rooted deep in the hills.

This story is told not through treaties or timelines, but through photographs: small, powerful fragments that capture the texture of daily life and those who lived it.

They offer a rare, unfiltered lens into the lived reality of Palestinians in a time before exile and occupation dominated the narrative.

This collection of 100 archived images of life in Palestine before the 1948 Nakba, when Zionist militias expelled at least 750,000 Palestinians and captured 78 percent of historical Palestine.

Browse through Palestine as it was: people, places, and life and culture.