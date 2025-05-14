Novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen weighs the costs of speaking against injustice

In a theatre in Cambridge, Massachusetts, novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen readied himself to speak.

It was December 2023, and Nguyen was midway through a six-part lecture series at Harvard University. But the remarks he had originally drafted months earlier, during the summer, had begun to feel stale.

Something more recent was weighing on his mind: Israel's war on Gaza.

Since the war began that October, Nguyen had watched coverage showing Palestinian families erased overnight, neighbourhoods levelled to dust and starvation wielded as a weapon.

But he had also felt the sting of public backlash for speaking out. Criticism of the war was often accompanied by accusations of anti-Semitism or indifference to the suffering of captives held in Gaza by the armed group Hamas.

For artists like Nguyen, the consequences could be lost contracts and cancelled gigs.

Nguyen had already seen his scheduled talk at New York’s 92nd Street Y — a major cultural institution in the United States — abruptly paused after he signed a letter denouncing the violence in Gaza.

As he prepared to resume the podium at Harvard, he faced a choice: to confront what he saw as a present-day injustice — and accept the pushback — or avoid the subject entirely.

He decided to do what he felt was uncomfortable, but necessary.

"It’s easy to talk about darkness in history," he told Al Jazeera. "But are we willing to confront what’s happening right now, right in front of our faces, in Palestine?"