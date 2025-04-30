Step inside a typical American home, and you’ll quickly find that much of what fills it, from the fruit and vegetables in the kitchen to the bicycle in the garage, is made elsewhere.
As US President Donald Trump pushes forward with his tariffs policy to bring manufacturing back to the United States, steep import taxes will drive up prices for US consumers, impacting everything from clothing to appliances as businesses adjust to the new cost structure.
So how much of each room in the house relies on imports, and what would it look like without those foreign-made products? Join us on a journey through a house, where we explore the impact that global trade has on everyday life.
Kitchen
Starting in the kitchen, we see a mix of US-made and foreign-made products.
Here's a breakdown of where some of the most common foods and drinks are sourced from:
Fruits
While the large majority of apples (95 percent) and oranges (80 percent) are grown domestically, especially in the US states of Washington, California and Florida, tropical fruits like bananas (one percent domestically grown), pineapples (10 percent), and avocados (10 percent) are primarily imported from countries like Ecuador, Costa Rica and Mexico.
Vegetables
Similarly, the majority of common vegetables, including corn (99 percent), potatoes (95 percent), pumpkins (95 percent) and beans (80 percent), are predominantly produced in the US, particularly in states like Iowa, Idaho, Illinois and Nebraska.
These states are renowned for their extensive agricultural output, with Iowa and Illinois leading in corn and soybean production, and Idaho excelling in potatoes. In contrast, only one-third of the tomatoes consumed in the US are domestically produced, with the majority coming from Mexico.
Staples
Staple items such as rice (80-90 percent), wheat (90 percent) and sugar (70 percent) are largely produced in the US, though some rice and specialty grains are imported.
Meats
Meats, especially beef (90 percent) and poultry (95 percent), are predominantly US-raised, especially in the states of Texas, Nebraska, Kansas, Georgia and Arkansas, which are known for their large-scale livestock farming operations. Eggs (95 percent) and cheese (95 percent) are also mostly produced in the US.
Seafood production in the US is a mix of wild-caught and farmed, with at least two-thirds of the seafood consumed being imported from countries like China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Canada.
Drinks
Only around one percent of the tea and coffee consumed in the US is domestically produced, as the climate isn’t suitable for large-scale cultivation. Coffee is primarily imported from Brazil, Colombia, Vietnam and Ethiopia, while tea comes from China, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya.
The vast majority of soda (90 percent) is produced domestically. Major companies like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper dominate the US market, with numerous manufacturing facilities nationwide.
Living room
Moving on to the living room, most items, especially consumer electronics and home appliances, are imported.
Furniture
The proportion of furniture in US homes that is domestically produced has been steadily declining, with most furniture now being imported.
About one-third of furniture sold in the US is domestically produced, while the remaining two-thirds is imported. The largest exporters of furniture to the US include China, Vietnam, Mexico and Italy.
Televisions
Almost all televisions sold in the US are produced outside of the country, with a very small portion (about one percent) assembled domestically. The vast majority of TVs are manufactured overseas, primarily in countries like China, South Korea and Vietnam.
A significant number of TVs sold in the US are assembled in Mexico, where several major TV brands have assembly plants.
Mobile phones
Less than one percent of phones sold in the US are manufactured domestically.
Manufacturing mobile phones requires a highly specialised workforce and extensive infrastructure, including advanced supply chains for components like screens, processors and batteries.
The production process is highly globalised, with parts sourced from many different countries.
Lamps
The US market for light bulbs is heavily reliant on imports, particularly from China. According to IBISWorld, a market research firm, the number of lighting and bulb manufacturing businesses in the US has declined -1.5 percent per year on average over the five years between 2019 and 2024.
Air-conditioners
According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), nearly 90 percent of homes in the US use air conditioning.
The US has a robust domestic air conditioning industry, with major companies like Trane, Carrier, Lennox and Rheem operating large-scale manufacturing facilities across the country.
However, while many air conditioning units are assembled in the US, the majority rely on components sourced from abroad. Key parts such as compressors, circuit boards and refrigerant systems are often imported from countries like China, Mexico and South Korea.
Bedroom
In the bedroom, much like the living room, most everyday items, including clothing, toys and personal care products, are imported.
Bed and mattress
The vast majority of mattresses (90 percent) purchased in the US are made domestically, according to statistics compiled by the International Sleep Products Association.
Two American megacorporations - Tempur Sealy International, headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, and Serta Simmons Holdings, based in Atlanta, Georgia - together account for nearly half of mattress sales in the entire industry.
Blankets
It is estimated that less than 10 percent of fabric goods, including blankets, sold in the US are made domestically. The overwhelming majority are imported, mainly from countries with major textile industries like China, India and Bangladesh.
Clothes and shoes
The US apparel market is one of the largest globally, with consumers spending billions of dollars on clothing each year.
While the US once had a robust clothing manufacturing industry, much of production shifted overseas by the late 20th century to countries with lower labour costs. Today, only about 2-3 percent of clothing and only one percent of shoes sold in the US are made domestically. The majority of these items are imported from countries like China, Vietnam, Bangladesh and India, which are major players in textile and garment production.
Toys
Less than one percent of toys sold in the US are manufactured domestically. The vast majority, some 75 percent, are imported from China, with additional imports from countries like Vietnam, India and Indonesia.
Personal care
Less than 10 percent of beauty and personal care products sold in the US are made domestically, according to NielsenIQ data. This includes categories like hair care, cosmetics, nail products, as well as bath and shower products. The vast majority of these items are imported, primarily from manufacturing hubs such as China, South Korea, France and Italy.
Garage
Moving along to the garage, again, practically everything is mostly not made in America.
Vehicles
In 2024, approximately 16 million new vehicles were sold across the US. Of those, around 45 percent were from American car companies, including major manufacturers like Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep.
The most popular vehicle sold in the US is the Ford F-Series pickup truck, which has maintained its position as America's top-selling vehicle for more than four decades.
However, while these companies might be headquartered in the US, all of them outsource parts or assembly to countries with lower production costs, such as Mexico, China, South Korea and Canada.
Bicycles
The vast majority (97 percent) of bicycles sold in the US are imported, with most coming from China, Taiwan, Vietnam and Cambodia.
Lawn mowers
Some 30 to 40 percent of lawn mowers sold in the US are produced domestically, with major brands like John Deere and Toro manufacturing a portion of their products in the US. However, the remaining 60 to 70 percent of lawn mowers are imported, primarily from countries like China, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Fishing gear
Approximately 60 percent of fishing gear - including rods, reels and tackle boxes - sold in the US is imported, with about two-thirds of these imports coming from China, according to the American Sportfishing Association.
Barbecue grills
The United States is a major importer of domestic cooking appliances, with barbecue grills alone accounting for at least $3.35bn in market value in 2024.
A large share of grills sold in the US are imported, mainly from China, Vietnam and South Korea. Several well-known brands, including Weber, Char-Broil and Traeger, have moved a significant portion of their manufacturing operations overseas, with much of it now based in China.
The reality of global trade is complex, and understanding the interconnectedness in supply chains is crucial in navigating the future of American manufacturing.