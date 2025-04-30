Fruits

While the large majority of apples (95 percent) and oranges (80 percent) are grown domestically, especially in the US states of Washington, California and Florida, tropical fruits like bananas (one percent domestically grown), pineapples (10 percent), and avocados (10 percent) are primarily imported from countries like Ecuador, Costa Rica and Mexico.

Vegetables

Similarly, the majority of common vegetables, including corn (99 percent), potatoes (95 percent), pumpkins (95 percent) and beans (80 percent), are predominantly produced in the US, particularly in states like Iowa, Idaho, Illinois and Nebraska.

These states are renowned for their extensive agricultural output, with Iowa and Illinois leading in corn and soybean production, and Idaho excelling in potatoes. In contrast, only one-third of the tomatoes consumed in the US are domestically produced, with the majority coming from Mexico.

Staples

Staple items such as rice (80-90 percent), wheat (90 percent) and sugar (70 percent) are largely produced in the US, though some rice and specialty grains are imported.

Meats

Meats, especially beef (90 percent) and poultry (95 percent), are predominantly US-raised, especially in the states of Texas, Nebraska, Kansas, Georgia and Arkansas, which are known for their large-scale livestock farming operations. Eggs (95 percent) and cheese (95 percent) are also mostly produced in the US.

Seafood production in the US is a mix of wild-caught and farmed, with at least two-thirds of the seafood consumed being imported from countries like China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Canada.

Drinks

Only around one percent of the tea and coffee consumed in the US is domestically produced, as the climate isn’t suitable for large-scale cultivation. Coffee is primarily imported from Brazil, Colombia, Vietnam and Ethiopia, while tea comes from China, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya.

The vast majority of soda (90 percent) is produced domestically. Major companies like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper dominate the US market, with numerous manufacturing facilities nationwide.

Living room

Moving on to the living room, most items, especially consumer electronics and home appliances, are imported.