Quito, Ecuador – Ecuador is preparing for a high-stakes presidential run-off on April 13, as voters choose between two final candidates: leftist Luisa Gonzalez and centre-right incumbent Daniel Noboa.

The election comes amid political unrest, economic turmoil and rising gang violence, with Ecuador now among the most violent countries in Latin America.

Gonzalez, who is running on a progressive platform, could become Ecuador’s first elected female president — an historic milestone. But her candidacy has been plagued by questions about her longstanding ties to former President Rafael Correa, her political mentor.

Correa is a polarising figure who continues to divide Ecuador. To his supporters, he was a charismatic champion of the working class who stood up to the foreign oil companies eager to exploit Ecuador's natural resources.

To his detractors, he was a symbol of corruption and broken promises, forced into exile after a court found him guilty of accepting bribes.

Still, Gonzalez remains close to Correa, so much so that she even posted a video in honour of his birthday, during the final weekend before the run-off.

"Happy birthday, dear Rafael Correa," Gonzalez wrote in the caption, as the video showed the two laughing and hugging. "May God bless you and guide you always."

But experts say Gonzalez's tight bond with Correa could be a double-edged sword, generating allegiance in some voting blocs while alienating others.

“She’s walking a tightrope,” said Caroline Avila, a political communications analyst and professor at the University of Cuenca. “Too close to Correa, she loses moderates. Too far, and she risks losing her base.”