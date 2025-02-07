Still, many say that criminalising residential school denialism is a critical step if Canada is serious about protecting those most affected.

Doug George-Kanentiio is among the residential school survivors who have expressed support for Bill C-413.

A survivor of the Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford, Ontario, he said the legislation will help give a “meaningful voice” to the children who never came home – including those whose remains are believed to be buried on the grounds of that institution.

“We’re trying hard to bring justice to those children,” George-Kanentiio said during an October news conference in support of the bill.

“When people say that [things] didn’t happen, I challenge them: Come to the Mohawk Institute. It’s still standing,” he said.

“Walk with us through the grounds, and listen to the children as they run up and down those stairs trying to escape their abusers. That’s the reality of the Mohawk Institute. You can’t hide behind these things. You have to come to grips with it.”

It remains unclear if and when Bill C-413 will be introduced for debate in Parliament.

The House of Commons is set to resume in late March, but opposition MPs are expected to quickly move to bring down the Liberal Party government and trigger an election. Polls suggest the vote will likely usher in a new Conservative administration.

“If this country is not ready to protect the truth, if this country is not ready to protect survivors, their descendants, communities and families, we’re not ready to reconcile in this country,” said Gazan, who told Al Jazeera she will keep speaking out.

Whichever party is in power, Indigenous advocates say Ottawa should take concrete action to push back against residential school denialism, including by investing in education.

“There is this education gap that denialists are preying on and there's not a lot of movement in terms of bringing people into the conversation to learn the truth,” said Carleton, the professor. “That's sort of where we're stuck.”

The government also needs to provide long-term funding for Indigenous communities seeking to investigate deaths and unmarked burial sites linked to residential schools, according to Supernant.

She said that since the Kamloops announcement in 2021, there has been a 10-fold increase in community interest in conducting searches, but many of the funding agreements are ending this year or in 2026.

“I worry ... that without that support and without that resourcing, communities aren’t going to get what they need, and it’s just going to continue to do harm. And that’s a very real possibility right now,” Supernant said.

And for survivors like Geraldine Shingoose, there is no time to waste in confronting denialism.

“As a survivor, I'm out there sharing my story. I've shared my story probably with over 25,000 individuals in schools, universities and organisations,” she told Al Jazeera.

“But you know, we're not going to be here [much] longer to share our stories. We need people to listen to us.”