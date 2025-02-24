Russia-Ukraine war: Three years of fighting in satellite images

In the war’s early weeks, Russia advanced from the north, east, and south, rapidly seizing vast areas of Ukrainian territory.

Kyiv, Irpin and Bucha

Russian forces heavily shelled Irpin, a key gateway to Kyiv, in an attempt to breach the capital’s defences, leaving much of the city’s residential areas and infrastructure in ruins.

On February 25, Ukrainian forces deliberately destroyed the bridge over the Irpin River to hinder the Russian advance towards Kyiv.

Meanwhile, in Bucha, the Russian occupation lasted several weeks. It was only after Russian forces retreated from the area that the true extent of what happened in Bucha was revealed, with streets strewn with the bodies of killed civilians, many with their hands bound.

Mariupol

The siege of Mariupol, a key southern port and industrial hub, began on the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion. By early March, the city was completely encircled, trapping civilians and defenders. The Mariupol Drama Theatre, a designated shelter for civilians, was destroyed in a March 16 air attack. Ukrainian forces mounted a last stand at the Azovstal steel plant as Russian troops intensified their assault, besieging the sprawling industrial complex with heavy artillery and air attacks before finally seizing control in May 2022.

The siege of Mariupol was one of the deadliest and most destructive battles of the war. Ukrainian officials estimated tens of thousands of civilian deaths, while Ukraine, the United Nations, and other international organisations accused Russia of war crimes.

Zaporizhia

Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, in the Zaporizhia region in March 2022 after intense fighting. On March 4, 2022, Russian troops attacked the plant, leading to international fears of a nuclear disaster. Though the reactors were not hit, shelling caused fires and damage to auxiliary buildings.

Since then, Russia has maintained control over the plant, turning it into a military stronghold. Despite repeated calls from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), safety concerns persist, as shelling and power outages continue to threaten nuclear stability in the region.

By April, Russia controlled 27 percent of Ukraine, yet fierce resistance stalled its advance, turning the war into a prolonged conflict.