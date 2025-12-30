It began on the first day of his second term, with instructions to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to end the "weaponisation" of prosecutorial power.

But with those first strokes of his pen, President Donald Trump instead launched a year of dramatic changes to the Justice Department, the government body responsible for enforcing federal law in the United States.

Traditionally, the Department of Justice has cultivated an aura of "prosecutorial independence". Though the department is part of the executive branch, its investigations and prosecutions are meant to be free from political taint, unswayed by the pressures of the presidency.

But critics warn that Trump has corroded the longstanding barrier between the department and the White House, in order to leverage prosecutorial power for his own aims.

“The overriding story is the effort to turn the Justice Department into a political tool and make it an instrument for pursuing the president’s political enemies,” said David Sklansky, a professor at Stanford Law School.

Former employees have been among the loudest to sound the alarm against the erosion of the Justice Department's norms.

“It’s been reckless and shocking and terrifying,” said Stacey Young, who worked at the Justice Department for 18 years.

Young resigned in January, only days into Trump's second term, anticipating attacks on the department's workforce.

She has since founded Justice Connection, a watchdog organisation that advocates for former and current Justice Department employees.

"For the rule of law to survive, the DOJ needs to be impartial, and it needs to adhere to constitutional principles and the law," Young said.