Israel has attacked more countries than any other country this year.

In 2025, Israel attacked at least six countries, including Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria, and Yemen.

It also carried out strikes in Tunisian, Maltese and Greek territorial waters on aid flotillas heading for Gaza.

According to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), an independent conflict monitor, from January 1 to December 5, Israel carried out at least 10,631 attacks, marking one of the broadest geographic military offensives in a single year.

How are attacks measured?

ACLED collects and records reported information on political violence, demonstrations, and other select non-violent, politically important events from local, national and international news sources and international bodies.

For mapping Israeli attacks over this past year, we filtered for violent events including air and drone strikes, shelling and missile attacks, remote explosives, and other armed attacks.

These events involve violent attacks by Israeli forces; however, they exclude the significant rise in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Additionally, they do not cover other Israeli assaults, such as home demolitions or nightly raids that occur daily.

Where has Israel attacked the most?

Gaza has remained the deadliest area, with Israel killing more than 25,000 people this year and injuring at least 62,000.

Israel has violated a ceasefire in Gaza, which took effect at noon on October 10, hundreds of times, killing at least 400 Palestinians and injuring 1,100.

Israel also repeatedly violated the first ceasefire earlier in 2025, eventually ending it.

According to ACLED, in 2025, up to December 5, 2025, Israel attacked:

Gaza and the occupied West Bank 8,332 times

8,332 times Lebanon 1,653 times

1,653 times Iran 379 times

379 times Syria 207 times

207 times Yemen 48 times

48 times Qatar once

once Tunisian waters twice, Maltese and Greek waters once each

These statistics are based on verified reports and likely undercount the actual number of attacks due to reporting gaps in conflict zones.