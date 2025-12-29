Israel has attacked more countries than any other country this year.
In 2025, Israel attacked at least six countries, including Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria, and Yemen.
It also carried out strikes in Tunisian, Maltese and Greek territorial waters on aid flotillas heading for Gaza.
According to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), an independent conflict monitor, from January 1 to December 5, Israel carried out at least 10,631 attacks, marking one of the broadest geographic military offensives in a single year.
How are attacks measured?
ACLED collects and records reported information on political violence, demonstrations, and other select non-violent, politically important events from local, national and international news sources and international bodies.
For mapping Israeli attacks over this past year, we filtered for violent events including air and drone strikes, shelling and missile attacks, remote explosives, and other armed attacks.
These events involve violent attacks by Israeli forces; however, they exclude the significant rise in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Additionally, they do not cover other Israeli assaults, such as home demolitions or nightly raids that occur daily.
Where has Israel attacked the most?
Gaza has remained the deadliest area, with Israel killing more than 25,000 people this year and injuring at least 62,000.
Israel has violated a ceasefire in Gaza, which took effect at noon on October 10, hundreds of times, killing at least 400 Palestinians and injuring 1,100.
Israel also repeatedly violated the first ceasefire earlier in 2025, eventually ending it.
According to ACLED, in 2025, up to December 5, 2025, Israel attacked:
- Gaza and the occupied West Bank 8,332 times
- Lebanon 1,653 times
- Iran 379 times
- Syria 207 times
- Yemen 48 times
- Qatar once
- Tunisian waters twice, Maltese and Greek waters once each
These statistics are based on verified reports and likely undercount the actual number of attacks due to reporting gaps in conflict zones.
Over the year, Israel has launched at least 8,332 attacks across Palestine – an average of 25 a day.
This includes at least 7,024 attacks across Gaza and 1,308 across the occupied West Bank.
Despite an earlier ceasefire that started on January 19, which was also broken by Israel by March 18, it continued attacks across Gaza, including on those seeking food aid.
Israel has reduced Gaza to rubble and forced the displacement of two million people. Satellite imagery from March 18 through May 22 shows an area in Gaza City packed with thousands of displaced people.
Israel has also accelerated its attacks across the West Bank, launching the largest military assault in decades as it seeks to suppress resistance and tighten control in areas including Jenin, Tulkarem and the Nur Shams refugee camps.
Additionally, and not included in this count, are settler violence events, which have surged this year.
So far, in 2025, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has documented a record 1,680 settler attacks across more than 270 communities - an average of five per day.
Despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah, Israel launched more than 1,653 attacks across Lebanon this year, averaging nearly five attacks a day.
Even after the ceasefire took hold in November 2024, Israel carried out frequent strikes, largely concentrated in southern Lebanon but extending to the Bekaa Valley and the outskirts of the capital, Beirut.
The Israeli army continues to station soldiers in five high-altitude locations in southern Lebanon despite a formal commitment to withdraw from the area.
Satellite imagery from Dhayra in southern Lebanon shows entire areas flattened by Israeli attacks.
On June 13, Israel launched a barrage of strikes with 200 jets, hitting dozens of nuclear, military, and infrastructure sites across Iran, including the country’s main nuclear facility in Natanz.
During the 12-day conflict, Israel also attacked residential neighbourhoods, killing several nuclear scientists and military commanders.
On June 22, the United States joined the attacks, bombing three nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
Iran retaliated with hundreds of ballistic missiles against Israeli cities.
According to an ACLED tally, Israel launched at least 379 attacks across 28 of Iran’s 31 provinces using air or drone strikes during that time.
Over the past year, Israel launched more than 200 attacks on Syria, with the bulk of the attacks concentrated in the southern governorates of Quneitra, Deraa, and Damascus.
While Israel’s air attacks escalated this past year, it has been attacking Syria for years, trying to justify its actions by claiming to eliminate Iranian military installations.
Since the fall of the Assad government in December 2024, Israel claims it has been trying to prevent weapons from landing in the hands of “extremists” – a term it has applied to a rotating list of actors, most recently including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the primary Syrian group that led the operation to overthrow Bashar al-Assad.
On July 16, Israel struck the headquarters of the Syrian Ministry of Defence and close to the presidential palace in the capital, Damascus, dramatically escalating another military front in the region. The damage can be seen in this before/after image below.
Over the past year, according to ACLED, Israel launched at least 48 attacks against the Houthis in Yemen, some 1,200km (750 miles) away.
On August 28, 2025, Israeli air raids targeted a Houthi government meeting in the capital, Sanaa, killing Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other senior officials.
Israel also targeted Houthi-controlled infrastructure in Yemen, including Sanaa international airport, Hodeidah port, and several power stations.
On May 6, 2025, the US and the Houthis agreed to cease trading attacks. However, this did not include stopping operations against Israel, which the Houthis have been attacking using drones and missiles in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
On September 9, Israel struck Qatar’s capital, Doha, while Hamas leadership were meeting to discuss a US-proposed ceasefire for Gaza.
The attack took place in the West Bay Lagoon area in Doha, home to many foreign embassies, schools, supermarkets and compounds housing Qataris as well as foreign residents.
The strike killed six people, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, the director of al-Hayya’s office, three bodyguards and a Qatari security officer. However, its top leaders reportedly survived the attack.
Following Israel’s attack, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that provides Qatar with an explicit security guarantee in the event of an "external attack".
In 2025, a number of international freedom flotillas sailed towards Gaza, with the purpose of delivering aid to the besieged people there and challenging Israel’s illegal blockade.
While preparing to sail to Gaza on May 2, the Conscience, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was struck twice by armed drones, just 14 nautical miles (26km) off the coast of Malta. The attack triggered a fire, and four people sustained minor injuries in the assault, including burns and lacerations.
On September 9, the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla was struck by a drone in the Tunisian port of Sidi Bou Said, causing a fire, but all its passengers and crew were safe.
On September 24, Israel attacked the organisers of the flotilla, who reported hearing explosions and seeing multiple drone attacks from their boats situated off Greece.