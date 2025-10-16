Santa Cruz, Bolivia – Bolivia stands at a turning point in its history.

After almost 20 years, the South American nation is about to be governed by a conservative leader.

On October 19, two right-wing politicians will face each other in a run-off election for the presidency: Senator Rodrigo Paz of the Christian Democratic Party and former President Jorge Quiroga, representing the Libre Alliance.

Whoever prevails, the outcome will break the grip the left-wing Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) has had on the presidency for every year but one since 2006.

“There is definitely a very clear shift to the right in Bolivia, stemming from an internal context due to the failure of the socialist model," international affairs analyst Andres Guzman Escobari told Al Jazeera.

The race reflects a broader rightward trend sweeping South America.

Guzman believes the region is entering a new political and economic cycle similar to the early 2000s, when left-wing movements rose to power across Latin America — only to see the pendulum swing in the opposite direction.

“There is another wave, but it won’t be as cohesive or clearly driven by leaders like Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez were at the time,” said Guzman.

Already, Argentina has elected its first libertarian president in Javier Milei, and just this year, Ecuador voted right-wing leader Daniel Noboa to his first full term as president.

But Guzman argues Bolivia's presidential race in particular is worth watching. The country's rightward shift, he explained, "is not merely the result of a regional trend or the influence of other countries".

"Rather, it reflects an internal change," he said, citing the public's "exhaustion" with previous left-wing governments.

Guzman also noted that Bolivia is rich with natural resources, including lithium and rare earth minerals that are critical in the technology sector. Major powers will therefore be eyeing the outcome of the vote.

“That gives us an important role in the global power struggle,” said Guzman.