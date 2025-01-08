San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico – The famous red and white logo can be seen on almost every street.

It is painted on the front of mom-and-pop stores. It is on the side of delivery vans and 18-wheeler trucks. It even appears stamped on the sides of bottles being drunk by toddlers.

But the ubiquitous branding for the Coca-Cola company is not just a sign of its popularity in the Mexican city of San Cristóbal de las Casas, nestled in the highlands of Chiapas. Some say it is also a sign of peril.

Coca-Cola is Mexico’s most popular drink, racking up billions of dollars worth of sales each year.

But climate change is forcing communities like San Cristóbal into a painful reckoning with Coca-Cola and other multinational businesses that use huge amounts of water to make their products.

“Water flows toward the money and to companies like Coca-Cola, not to the people,” said Fermin Reygadas, the director of Cántaro Azul, a San Cristóbal-based nonprofit that helps supply clean water to rural villages in Chiapas.