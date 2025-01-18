The Women’s March faced controversy and division. Will a rebrand be enough?

Activist and writer Aurielle Marie was among the demonstrators participating in the 2017 Women’s March. She joined a local version of the protest in San Francisco, California.

She remembers noticing she was one of the few Black, queer women at the march. She felt invisible and pushed aside.

“I was in a bright pink, bubble-lettered poster board, kumbaya space and felt so alone and so dehumanised,” Marie told Al Jazeera.

Her experience reflected some of the turmoil unfolding behind the scenes.

Organiser ShiShi Rose was among the activists who helped mould the 2017 protest. She started working for the Women’s March when it first developed in 2016, as a reaction to Trump’s dark-horse victory in the November presidential race.

Still, she felt like the “token Black person”, working on educational outreach. She observed a lack of direction among the movement's leadership, describing the atmosphere as “chaotic”.

“They had no idea what the march was going to be,” Rose said.

She pointed out that the Women’s March had roots in a Facebook page called Pantsuit Nation, a forum for supporters of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate who lost to Trump in the 2016 election.

After Clinton’s defeat, a retired lawyer named Teresa Shook posted on the page that there should be a pro-women’s march to stand up against some of Trump’s public positions.

Throughout his campaign, Trump had prompted fears that women’s rights could be curtailed. The Republican leader had pledged to appoint anti-abortion rights judges to the Supreme Court, and multiple women had come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct - allegations he denied.

Shook later told US media that she made a Facebook group for her idea, went to bed and woke up to find that more than 10,000 people had signed up. The Women’s March evolved from there.

But Rose noticed that, while there was some diversity among the organisers, most of the group was composed of Clinton supporters. The political and racial dynamics left her feeling isolated.

“Anyone on the outskirts wasn’t accepted,” Rose said. She believes there was too much focus on creating a “big display of wealth” and recruiting celebrities.

Rose also felt a lack of support when she became the centre of one of Women’s March’s earliest controversies. In a post on social media, Rose had called on the white women involved to listen more to their Black colleagues.

“You should be reading our books and understanding the roots of racism and white supremacy. Listening to our speeches. You should be drowning yourselves in our poetry,” she wrote.

Some white women responded by saying they felt “alienated” by her comments. The schism was even covered in The New York Times.

After the article came out, Rose said she received death threats, but the Women’s March leadership did not make an effort to keep her safe. “Even when racism was called out, they did not address it,” she said.

She eventually left the organisation after the post-inauguration march. “I stayed longer than I should have, thinking I could make an impact and share my perspective, but all it did was shame me in the end.”