As the United States buries former President Jimmy Carter, much of the discussion about his legacy has centred on his humanitarian work and support for human rights.

It is an area where even his critics would admit he has few peers.

While many ex-presidents spend retirement enjoying the benefits of their quasi-celebrity status, Carter built houses for the poor, helped eradicate lethal diseases and spoke out about thorny political issues, including by denouncing Israel’s use of apartheid against the Palestinians.

As president from 1977 to 1981, historians say Carter also placed a rhetorical emphasis on human rights that set a new standard for other leaders around the globe.

But historians also note that Carter showed a willingness to discard human rights concerns during his presidency when faced with abuses committed by US allies in countries like South Korea and Indonesia.

For example, the military government ruling Indonesia at the time was initially concerned that Carter’s emphasis on human rights might place US military assistance in jeopardy.

Indonesia had launched an invasion of East Timor in 1975 that ultimately killed as much as 25 percent of the population and used starvation as a weapon of war.

Instead, Indonesia found in the Carter administration a firm ally that increased weapons transfers and worked to discredit reports about atrocities being committed, even as it pushed for Indonesia to release political prisoners.

“I think that, in assessing Carter’s human rights policy, there are some places where his administration did pursue a reasonably principled approach,” said Bradley Simpson, a history professor at the University of Connecticut.

“But we have to acknowledge that there were real atrocities that took place during the administration, about which they were directly aware and made a deliberate choice to continue with policies that led to enormous human suffering.”