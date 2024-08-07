How Bangladesh’s ‘Gen Z’ protests brought down PM Sheikh Hasina

July 1

Students start protests demanding an end to job quotas

July 15-20

By mid-July, the protests turned violent after Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party, along with the police attacked student protesters in the capital Dhaka.

The government soon shut down universities and cut off the internet. At least 187 people were killed and 1,000 arrested in the violence and the government crackdown between July 10 and 20.

July 17

This video from July 17, verified by Sanad News Agency, shows protesters being ambushed by gunfire at Dhaka University.

July 18

According to NetBlocks, a watchdog organisation that monitors cybersecurity and internet governance, the internet in Bangladesh was cut off by the authorities in an attempt to quash the nationwide protests.

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show that social media platform Facebook has been restricted on multiple internet providers in #Bangladesh; the incident comes as police crack down on student protests over government-imposed quotas, with deaths and hundreds of injuries reported 📉 pic.twitter.com/76MfPCOLqt — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 16, 2024

⚠️ Confirmed: Live network data show #Bangladesh is now in the midst of a near-total national internet shutdown; the new measure follows earlier efforts to throttle social media and restrict mobile data services, and comes amid reports of rising deaths at student protests 📉 pic.twitter.com/nMwwS0MDnC — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 18, 2024

This video from July 18, verified by Sanad News Agency, shows the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) rescuing stranded policemen from the Canadian University of Bangladesh in Dhaka after campus protests turned violent. The policemen were stuck there for three hours after student protesters blocked the entrance following clashes.

Police are fleeing Student power 🇧🇩 Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/PyLvRE9uxu — MD Hasan (@maxpro006) July 18, 2024

July 19 - Nationwide curfew imposed

Armed forces were recorded firing at large crowds of protesters, who refused to back down. They are seen hitting the car with stones as it backs up.

X user Zulkarnain Saer, a Bangladeshi researcher, posted a video of the Bangladesh police dumping an injured student on the streets from an armoured personnel carrier onto the road. The student is identified as Shykh Yamin, a student of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST). Yamin was left to die on the streets.

Yesterday, I tweeted a video showing members of the Bangladesh police callously tossing the injured body of Shykh Yamin, a student at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST). They displayed no respect for human life, and left Yamin to die on the street. Today, I… pic.twitter.com/63IOcS60KH — Sami (@ZulkarnainSaer) July 19, 2024

July 21

The Supreme Court scrapped most of the quotas. The 30 percent quota was reduced to 5 percent, and 2 percent was reserved for ethnic minorities, leaving the remaining 93 percent jobs for all other Bangladeshis to be decided on merit.

A countrywide curfew remained in place, with the military manning the streets.

July 22

July 23

Partial internet connectivity was restored.

⚠ Update: Metrics show a partial restoration of fixed-line internet connectivity in #Bangladesh after five full days offline; social media and mobile data restrictions continue, limiting the public's right to communicate and stay informed as over 170 deaths reported at protests pic.twitter.com/gJ7szpXLLA — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 23, 2024

A video was posted on X of two policemen shooting at an injured protester being dragged by another unarmed man in south Dhaka. The police, one of them in civilian clothes, is seen shooting at them at point-blank range.

The student leaders announced that they would be suspending the protest until July 24, a deadline which was later extended.

July 25

The protesters renewed their demands, which included the release of protest leaders, the lifting of the curfew, and the reopening of the universities.

While they agreed that the Supreme Court order and the government’s subsequent acceptance fulfilled their early demands for reforming the quota system, the killing of more than 150 student protesters and nearly 2,700 arrests, as per Associated Press’s tally, was not acceptable.

July 29

Protests resumed, and the call for Sheikh Hasina to step down as prime minister was made.

In this video verified by Sanad News Agency, heavily armed forces can be seen taking positions around different parts of the city.

As the students have announced that they will continue their protest until their 9-point demands are met. In response, the Bangladesh army can be seen taking positions in different parts of the capital, Dhaka, to quell the protest. Multiple student groups claimed National… pic.twitter.com/VrFeHuQL7u — Sami (@ZulkarnainSaer) July 29, 2024

A large crowd of peaceful protesters in Chattogram city is disrupted by an explosion that sent people fleeing for cover, verified by Sanad News Agency.