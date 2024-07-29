Under siege in Myanmar’s cyber-scam capital

Within days, the MNDAA was waving its flag over a major border gate and showing off large hauls of newly-seized weapons in one of the most dramatic resistance advances since the coup. Sources working inside Laukkai’s scamming compounds, however, told Al Jazeera they had little idea what was happening outside.

Htun first noticed something was amiss when mobile networks went dead and he had to scam using wi-fi instead. Then the electricity stopped, and on November 20, he awoke to realise that his company’s bosses and Chinese workers had fled. “They had all disappeared,” he said. “Only then did we manage to leave.”

Ja Hkawn, a former university student from Kachin State, who was working as a cashier in a grocery store at a scamming operation at the time and who is going by a pseudonym, knew changes were happening when the security guards traded their militia uniforms for civilian clothes and opened the doors to make the building appear like a hotel.

Then the Chinese bosses and workers fled, leaving those from Myanmar to fend for themselves. A month later, running out of food and without power to charge their phones, Ja Hkawn and her roommate fled too.

It was late November, and Laukkai was on the brink of war. A frantic evacuation was under way, and roads were jammed with tens of thousands of people attempting to escape. Most were stuck at the city gates, however, where resistance forces were restricting passage due to the fighting – especially after two incidents in which residents were killed by stray artillery fire as they tried to flee.

Htun and his friends, who rented a car, spent a day going from one gate to another searching desperately for a way out. “There was heavy artillery fire and also firing from military jets. We were in the middle while they were shooting from one mountain to another,” he said. “Our ears were ringing. The only thing we could do was watch.”

Ja Hkawn and a friend escaped by motorbike, driving through cane fields until reaching a checkpoint manned by an MNDAA ally. “They did a body search for all of the men. They didn’t do that for the females, but they asked for our phones and threw them away,” she said.

She and Htun, who also had to leave his phone and belongings behind, described a gruelling, days-long journey to Lashio, the capital of northern Shan State less than 200km (124 miles) away. “We had to trek through nine mountains. There were many times when we just pushed the motorbike instead of riding it,” said Ja Hkawn. “The roads were extremely muddy and slippery… Any car or motorbike that couldn’t go uphill was abandoned near the roads or mountains.”

Passing through checkpoints manned by the MNDAA and other ethnic armed groups, she and Htun also witnessed young men being forcibly recruited. On the third day of his trip, Htun and his friends also picked up a heavily pregnant woman who gave birth in the car hours later. “We had no nurse or medication but luckily, we managed to deliver her baby safely,” he said.

He finally reached Lashio on November 28, continuing on to Mandalay while Ja Hkawn went home to Kachin State.

On January 12, five days after the military surrendered Laukkai, the MNDAA and its allies agreed to a China-brokered ceasefire, known as the Haigeng Agreement, covering northern Shan State. They also pledged “not to undermine the safety of Chinese people living in the border area and Chinese projects and personnel in Myanmar”, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said in a news briefing at the time.