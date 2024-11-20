The Gaza Strip is a graveyard for thousands of children, the United Nations has said.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 17,400 children in Gaza, according to Palestinian officials.

That is one child killed every 30 minutes.

Thousands more are missing under the rubble, most of them presumed dead.

The surviving children, many of whom have endured the traumatic impact of multiple wars, have spent their lives under the shadow of an Israeli blockade, influencing every aspect of their existence from birth.

Among the documented children killed, there are at least:

710 babies below the age of one

below the age of one 1,793 toddlers (1-3 years old)

(1-3 years old) 1,205 preschoolers (4-5 years old)

(4-5 years old) 4,205 primary school children (6-12 years old)

(6-12 years old) 3,442 high school children (13-17 years old)

Here are some of those children's most common names, listed alphabetically from A to Z.

More than 17,000 children have lost one or both parents by UNICEF

We are witnessing a genocide in real time by Spokesperson for the Defense for Children International - Palestine

Every day, 10 children lose one or both legs, with operations and amputations conducted with little or no anaesthesia due to Israel’s continuing siege by Save the Children

Without safe water, many more children will die from deprivation and disease by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell

Children are more at risk of dehydration, and malnourishment can further speed up the effects of having no water by UNICEF