Austell, Georgia - In the final dash to the finish line of the United States general election, former President Donald Trump and his allies have been crisscrossing the country in an effort to shore up support among a key base - conservative Christians.

In events like "Believers for Trump" and "Believers and Ballots" rallies, surrogates and leaders of the Republican party have sought to allay residual concerns over Trump's morality, which have dogged the former president since he launched his first presidential run in 2015. Amid polls indicating a slump in Christian voting in general, the message they have spread is that the Republicans are still the party of conservative Christian values.

“Let me just tell you, as long as I'm the chair of the RNC, we are absolutely pro-life, we are pro-family, and we are pro-Israel," Michael Whatley, the chair of the Republican National Convention, said recently at one Trump campaign rally at a church in Austell, Georgia - a key battleground state with a large conservative Christian and evangelical Republican base.

But while Trump's history of abuse towards women, shifting position on abortion, and profane rhetoric have previously given some conservative Christians pause, other attendees at the late-October event also took issue with a key Republican priority this election season: An increasing emphasis on unconditional support for Israel.

But amid the spiralling conflict in the Middle East, in which more than 43,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in Gaza, and more than 2,700 in Lebanon, some attendees at the religiously-oriented event said pledges of unconditional support to Israel run counter to the "America First" message that has long been at the heart of Trump's politics.

"I'm pro-life, pro-family and pro-humanity," said Cindye Coates, a conservative Christian pastor, intentionally subverting Whatley's words. She attended the event with her husband, Stan Coates, a Grammy award-winning gospel musician. They run a small church in Marietta, Georgia.

The couple described themselves as staunchly pro-Trump, as well as supporters of firebrand right-wing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, but said they have been increasingly dismayed by Republican messaging on Israel in support of Trump's campaign.

They pointed to the billions of dollars in military aid the US continues to provide and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint session of the US Congress, an invitation spearheaded by the Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.

"If we're 'America First', why are we doing this?" said Cindye Coates. "The Republican Party needs to be aware there are more and more people who are not pro-Zionism ... They might not say it, they’re going to be quiet because they don’t want to be ridiculed."

Stan Coates, meanwhile, described a growing conversation among those in the religious conservative "grassroots" in opposition to the GOP's stance.

"It's like, my God, man, there's people we need to help here in the US," he said.