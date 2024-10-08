It has been one year since Israel began its genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel’s assault on Gaza began on October 7, in response to an attack by armed fighters from the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas and other Palestinian groups. Some 1,140 people died during the attack and about 240 were taken into Gaza as captives.

In response, Israel began a vicious bombing campaign and tightened what was already a crushing siege that Gaza has been under since 2007.

Over the past year, Israeli attacks have killed at least 41,615 Palestinians living in Gaza, equal to 1 out of every 55 people living there.

At least 16,756 children have been killed, the highest number of children recorded in a single year of conflict over the past two decades. More than 17,000 children have lost one or both parents.

41,909 people killed

Despite global condemnations and pleas from international organisations and rights groups, Israel has continued an indiscriminate campaign that has sown terror among the people in Gaza and killed entire multi-generation families.

At least 97,303 people are injured in Gaza - equal to one in 23 people.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly a quarter of the injured, an estimated 22,500, have life-altering injuries that are not being met with rehabilitation needs. Severe limb injuries are the main driver for rehabilitation.

According to UNRWA, every day 10 children lose one or both legs, with operations and amputations conducted with little or no anaesthesia due to Israel’s ongoing siege.

97,303 injured

In addition to the killed and injured, more than 10,000 people are feared buried under the rubble.

With few tools to remove rubble and rescue those trapped beneath concrete, volunteers and civil defence workers rely on their bare hands.

An estimated 75,000 tonnes of explosives have been dropped on Gaza with experts predicting it could take years to clear the debris amounting to more than 42 million tonnes, which is also rife with unexploded bombs.

10,000 people buried under the rubble

Israel has attacked almost all of Gaza’s hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Over the past year, at least 114 hospitals and clinics have been rendered inoperative, leaving many patients without access to essential medical services.

According to the Gaza Media Office, 34 hospitals and 80 health centres have been put out of service, 162 health institutions were hit by Israeli forces and at least 131 ambulances were hit and damaged.

Several experts have argued that attacking hospitals - especially those treating critically ill patients and babies - could be a war crime as defined under international law.

114 hospitals and clinics rendered inoperative

Israeli attacks on hospitals, and the continual bombardment of Gaza, have killed at least 986 medical workers including 165 doctors, 260 nurses, 184 health associates, 76 pharmacists and 300 management and support staff.

Among frontline workers, at least 85 civil defence workers have been killed.

520 bodies recovered from 7 mass graves

The Israeli army has laid siege to several of Gaza’s hospitals, imprisoning hundreds of people.

In April 2024, 300 bodies of young men, women and children were unearthed at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

In the same month, another mass grave was unearthed in the grounds of a school in Beit Lahiya.

In May, the Gaza Media Office announced another mass grave had been unearthed at al-Shifa Hospital, with some of the bodies decapitated. According to Motasem Salah, the director of Gaza Emergency Operations Centre, bodies were found on beds at the reception and emergency department, over the heads of sick and injured people and buried alive.

1.7m infected with contagious diseases

In the past year, three quarters (75 percent) of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have been infected with contagious diseases due to a lack of sanitation, open sewage and inadequate access to hygiene.

Israel’s denial of medical supplies has endangered the lives of at least 350,000 chronically ill patients who require urgent treatment.

At least 10,000 cancer patients can no longer receive the necessary treatment while at least 15,000 people who are injured or chronically ill need to travel outside of Gaza for treatment.

96 percent face lack of food

Under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, intentionally starving a population is a war crime when committed in international armed conflict.

An investigation by Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines found that Israel has systematically denied aid and water to the starving public. Stacy Gilbert, a former US State Department official speaking to Al Jazeera said it was widely known and documented by aid agencies and the United States that Israel has been blocking aid.

At least 2.15 million people, or 96 percent of Gaza’s population, are facing severe lack of food. One in five Palestinians, or about 495,000 people, are facing starvation according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

700 water wells destroyed

According to Anera, a nonprofit organisation, in March 2024, 95 percent of Gaza’s population had been without access to clean water for months.

Across Gaza, only 1.5 to 1.8 litres (51 to 61 oz) of water per day is available to each person. The WHO daily recommended allowance of clean water is 100 litres (26 gallons) per person.

In September, OCHA stated all three water connection points coming from Israel were partially functional, and two out of the three desalination plants work intermittently.

Desperate, the people of Gaza have resorted to drinking unpotable salty water and bathing and washing their clothes in the sea.

Deadliest place to be a journalist

According to Reporters Without Borders, more than 130 journalists, almost all Palestinian, have been killed since October 7.

Gaza’s Media Office has the number at 175 killed, which averages four journalists killed every week since October 7.

Thousands held in Israeli prisons

More than 10,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons under grave conditions with at least 250 children and 80 women among them.

Many are held without charge. At least 3,332 Palestinians are held under administrative detention, without charge or trial.

Most of Gaza destroyed

Gaza’s Media Office estimates direct damage caused by Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip at $33bn.

150,000 homes completely destroyed

According to OCHA, as of January, 60 percent of residential homes and 80 percent of all commercial facilities have been damaged or destroyed.

Gaza’s Media Office estimates that 150,000 homes have been completely destroyed, along with more than 3,000km of electricity networks.

123 schools and universities completely destroyed

With so many homes destroyed, hundreds of Gaza’s schools have been turned into shelters leaving at least 625,000 of Gaza’s children without education.

Over the past year Israel has completely destroyed 123 schools and universities and damaged at least 335 others.

At least 11,500 students and 750 teachers and educational staff have been killed.

Attacks on cultural sites, mosques and churches

In the past year, at least 206 archaeological and heritage sites have also been destroyed.

Israeli attacks have completely destroyed at least 611 mosques and partially damaged 214 others.

On December 8, Gaza’s Great Omari Mosque suffered extensive damage in an Israeli air raid. Its 747-year-old library, once home to rare manuscripts including old copies of the Quran, was left in ruins.

All three of Gaza's churches have been hit and damaged by Israeli attacks.

The Church of Saint Porphyrius, a fifth-century church and one of the oldest places of worship in Gaza, was attacked on October 17, 2023 and then again on July 30.

410 athletes, sports officials or coaches killed

Israeli forces have destroyed at least 34 sports facilities, stadiums and gyms.

As of August, at least 410 athletes, sports officials or coaches had been killed in the war, according to the Palestine Football Association.

Of these, 297 were footballers, including 84 children who harboured dreams of playing for Palestine.