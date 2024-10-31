Spalding County, Georgia - The rumour sprouted from a dumpster tucked behind an election office in rural Georgia.

A video posted on social media - which spread rapidly - claimed that valid ballots had been trashed in Spalding County, about 64km (40 miles) south of the capital, Atlanta, in the wake of the closely fought 2020 race between US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The narrative - which was probed and quickly debunked by local police - added to a constellation of falsehoods about widespread misconduct in the vote spread by Trump and his allies. Nearly four years later, an onslaught of audits, investigations and court cases has failed to yield any evidence of widespread fraud that could have even come close to turning the election result.

But the words of Trump and his allies have continued to resonate - informing the thinking of voters, officials and elected legislators as the current race between Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris enters its final days.

That was particularly apparent on a bright day in Spalding - a reliably Republican county with a population of about 67,000 - as voters trickled through the election office in a grey strip mall outside of the county’s largest city, Griffin.

Despite the many debunks of the claims of vote tampering, Teresa Carter, a 69-year-old retired Christian school teacher, said she had not realised the extent of what she thought of as election fraud before 2020.

Carter, who voted with her husband, Scott, pointed to the high cost of living as the motivator behind her vote for Trump, describing how she and her husband often have to put back groceries at the store when they see the final bill.

But she also referenced the notion that a water main break in Atlanta may have led to election misconduct that, in turn, could have affected Georgia’s final vote count in 2020. It is one of many claims - pushed by Trump but vehemently denied by the state’s Republican election officials - that continues to cast a long shadow for Carter.

“I do worry about election fraud,” Carter said. “I’m just praying that they’ll take care of it and it’ll go smooth.”

Scott, a local photographer, added he believes there remains a threat to the integrity of the current election and that some form of malfeasance could affect the vote.

“I think there’s a good chance of it, but I can’t say for sure,” he told Al Jazeera. “We’ll find out when the count gets counted.”