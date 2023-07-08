500 days of war in Ukraine: At what cost?

Five-hundred days ago, in the early hours of a cold February morning, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its western neighbour, Ukraine.

The Kremlin had hoped for a quick “special military operation” but 16-and-a-half months later, fighting is still raging with no immediate end in sight.

As the war reaches another grim milestone on Saturday, here are just some of the sombre ways it has upended life for tens of millions of people: