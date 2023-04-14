How India will overtake China to become the most populous country

India is poised to overtake China to become the world's most populous country, according to estimates by the United Nations.

The shift marks a significant milestone for the South Asian nation and will have far-reaching implications for its economy, society and global influence.

The animation below shows how India's population has more than quadrupled from 350 million inhabitants in 1950 to an estimated 1.43 billion people today.

Meanwhile, China's population, which peaked at 1.42 billion in 2021, is gradually declining.

In the following infographic series, Al Jazeera breaks down all the numbers on how this happened and what this means for the rest of the world.