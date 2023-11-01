Mahmoud wanted to be a journalist, just like his father.

Determined to share the stories of his homeland with the world, the 16-year-old, known as “young Wael” together with his sister Khuloud, started recording videos during Israel’s most recent bombings of Gaza.

“In Gaza, there is no place safe … this is the [fiercest] and most violent war we have lived [through] in Gaza. Help us to stay alive,” the young Dahdouh duo pleaded in unison.

Help us to stay alive by Mahmoud and Khuloud Dahdouh

On the night of October 25, Mahmoud was killed, along with his mother, seven-year-old sister Sham, one-and-a-half-year-old nephew Adam and 21 others, in an Israeli air raid on Nuseirat camp where the family was taking shelter after being told by the Israeli army to move south for their safety.