As the conflict between Israel and Palestine enters its 11th day, these are the most recent developments on the ground.

Mapping the past 24 hours' major events

The map below summarises the displacement of people, Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Hamas rocket attacks, fighting on the ground and military movement.

Click on the arrows below to see where these events have unfolded.

October 16

The Israeli government extended the timeframe for everyone to leave the north of Gaza as troops amassed along the border. Tens of thousands of people in Gaza are estimated to have fled south. According to the United Nations, one million people have been displaced in Gaza over the past week, with limited access to food, water, fuel and electricity.

Israel continued its bombing over Gaza. Among other locations, strikes hit civil headquarters in the Tal Al-Hawa neighbourhood and family houses in central Gaza City and Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israeli troops have been gathering around Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion.

Hundreds of foreign nationals gathered outside the Rafah border crossing in Gaza, waiting for an exit into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Egypt said Israel has not allowed the Rafah crossing to open.

Israeli forces detained 70 people, including two journalists, in the occupied West Bank in raids overnight and in the early morning on Monday.

Overnight Israeli air raids on Khan Younis, Rafah and Deir el-Balah, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge, killed at least 71 people. Israel has hit the Rafah crossing at least four times over the past 10 days.

Read more: Is­rael-Gaza war in maps and charts: Live Track­er

Understanding the besieged Gaza Strip

The Palestinian enclave - home to some 2.3 million people - has been under an Israeli air, land and sea blockade since 2007. The Gaza Strip comprises five governorates: North Gaza, Gaza City, Deir el-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah.

North Gaza extends for 10km (6 miles) and shares the only crossing into Israel through Beit Hanoon, also known as the Erez crossing. North Gaza is home to the Jabalia refugee camp, the largest in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza City is the largest and most populous city within the Strip, with more than 750,000 residents. At the heart of the Rimal neighbourhood is Shifa Hospital – the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip.

Deir el-Balah is one of Gaza’s largest agricultural producers. It has a population of 320,000 and is home to four refugee camps: Nuseirat, Al Bureij, Al Maghazi and Deir el-Balah.

Khan Younis is home to some 430,000 people. At its centre is the Khan Younis refugee camp, where about 90,000 people live.

Rafah is the southernmost district of Gaza with a population of about 275,000. Rafah is also the name of the crossing with Egypt that is located here.