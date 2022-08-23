Six months on, the Russia-Ukraine war mapped out

By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 23 Aug 2022

In late 2021, satellite images emerged showing the buildup of Russian troops on the snowy frontier with Ukraine. Since then, satellite imagery, maps and open-source intelligence (OSINT) have proved pivotal in documenting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian war, which began six months ago on February 24, has turned into a battle of attrition.

The Kremlin’s early aspirations for a swift takeover were stymied by tough Ukrainian resistance and what very quickly became a “people’s war” in Ukraine.

In six months, Russia has seized more than a fifth of Ukrainian territory, with regions such as Luhansk now under its occupation.

This report uses maps and satellite imagery to break down key events of the war.

