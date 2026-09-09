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Iran war live: US hits Iranian tankers, IRGC attacks US base in Jordan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that every time Iran tries to hit US Navy ships, it will lose tankers.

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An unmanned U.S. submersible Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it captured at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on September 8, 2026. IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Tracy J. Jawad and Mohammed R Mhawish
Published On 9 Sep 2026

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  • The US military says it has destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers following Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ballistic missile attacks on a US Navy warship.
  • In response to the US attacks, the IRGC said it attacked a base in Jordan hosting US troops.