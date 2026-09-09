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Iran war live: US hits Iranian tankers, IRGC attacks US base in Jordan
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that every time Iran tries to hit US Navy ships, it will lose tankers.
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Published On 9 Sep 2026
- The US military says it has destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers following Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ballistic missile attacks on a US Navy warship.
- In response to the US attacks, the IRGC said it attacked a base in Jordan hosting US troops.