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Iran war live: Qatar warns of ‘industrial catastrophe’ if crisis continues
An average of 10 commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz daily over the past 10 days, the lowest level since May, data from Kpler shows.
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Published On 8 Sep 2026
- Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mohammed Al-Ansari, has told US media that opening the Strait of Hormuz is a priority, as the world faces an “industrial catastrophe” if the crisis continues.
- An average of 10 commodity ships transited the strait per day over the past 10 days, marking the lowest level since May following US and Iranian strikes on tankers, Kpler data shows.