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Iran war live: Qatar warns of ‘industrial catastrophe’ if crisis continues

An average of 10 commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz daily over the past 10 days, the lowest level since May, data from Kpler shows.

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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, September 5, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Tracy J. Jawad and Faisal Aziz Khan
Published On 8 Sep 2026

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  • Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mohammed Al-Ansari, has told US media that opening the Strait of Hormuz is a priority, as the world faces an “industrial catastrophe” if the crisis continues.
  • An average of 10 commodity ships transited the strait per day over the past 10 days, marking the lowest level since May following US and Iranian strikes on tankers, Kpler data shows.