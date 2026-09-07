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Iran war live: Tehran to announce new Hormuz shipping route in coming days
Move comes as Iran’s top negotiator warns of heavier responses to any new attacks after US strikes on Iranian oil tankers.
Published On 7 Sep 2026
- Iran’s top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, says Tehran will declare a restricted zone near the Strait of Hormuz and announce a new shipping route agreed on with Oman for the waterway “in the coming days”.
- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warns of a “heavier and more painful response” to any new attacks after the US military struck and destroyed three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday.