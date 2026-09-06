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Iran war live: IRGC claims new attacks on US warships over naval blockade
IRGC says it fired ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a Navy destroyer as standoff intensifies in the Strait of Hormuz.
Published On 6 Sep 2026
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it launched “several ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a US Navy destroyer”, accusing the vessels of harassing Iranian ships and enforcing a naval blockade.
- The claim came after the US military said it struck and destroyed three Iranian crude oil tankers in retaliation for earlier attacks on US warships.