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Iran war live: IRGC claims new attacks on US warships over naval blockade

IRGC says it fired ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a Navy destroyer as standoff intensifies in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two people sit on rocks overlooking a beach as others swim and commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.
Video Duration 01 minutes 24 seconds 01:24

US says it hit three Iranian oil tankers after attacks on warships

By Yashraj Sharma, Tracy J. Jawad and Kristina Harazim
Published On 6 Sep 2026

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  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it launched “several ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a US Navy destroyer”, accusing the vessels of harassing Iranian ships and enforcing a naval blockade.
  • The claim came after the US military said it struck and destroyed three Iranian crude oil tankers in retaliation for earlier attacks on US warships.