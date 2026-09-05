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Iran war live: Trump says US may target Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain ‘very soon’

Iran’s air defence commander Brigadier-General Alireza Elhami suggests that “the threat is not over”, adding that the country is “ready for any kind of confrontation” both now and in the future.

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EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / In this picture obtained by AFP from the Iranian news agency Tasnim on September 2, 2026 a child lies on a hospital bed receiving treatment following injuries from an overnight strike in Kuhestak, Sirik County, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on September 2, 2026. Iranian forces said on September 2 that they launched attacks on US military targets in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and other countries in the region, vowing "severe" consequences for renewed American attacks on the Islamic republic. (Photo by Morteza Akhondi / TASNIM NEWS / AFP) /
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Al Jazeera Live

By Yashraj Sharma and Tracy J. Jawad
Published On 5 Sep 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump has again threatened to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain “very soon”, repeating a warning he first issued in mid-July.
  • Iran’s air defence commander Brigadier-General Alireza Elhami says that Iran is “ready for any kind of confrontation” now or in the future because “the threat is not over”.