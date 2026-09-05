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Iran war live: Trump says US may target Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain ‘very soon’
Iran’s air defence commander Brigadier-General Alireza Elhami suggests that “the threat is not over”, adding that the country is “ready for any kind of confrontation” both now and in the future.
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Published On 5 Sep 2026
- US President Donald Trump has again threatened to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain “very soon”, repeating a warning he first issued in mid-July.
- Iran’s air defence commander Brigadier-General Alireza Elhami says that Iran is “ready for any kind of confrontation” now or in the future because “the threat is not over”.