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Iran war live: US rules out Iran talks until ship attacks stop

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad says that the country’s oil industry continues to “circumvent” the blockade imposed by US forces, describing the situation as difficult but manageable.

epa13193394 Iranians take part in a night demonstration against the United States near an anti-US billboard in Tehran, Iran, 26 August 2026, following Washington's announcement of new sanctions. Tehran promised to retaliate after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, acting at President Donald Trump's direction, launched 'Operation Economic Outcast,' an economic campaign designed to cut off Iran's global financial connections. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV. (As mandated by Iran's Directorate General for Foreign Media) --
Iranians take part in a night demonstration against the United States near an anti-US billboard in Tehran, Iran, on August 26, 2026 [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
By Ali Mustafa and Yashraj Sharma
Published On 4 Sep 2026

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  • US Vice President JD Vance says all options remain on the table against Iran and rules out talks unless Tehran halts commercial shipping attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iran’s first vice president says the US has changed Tehran’s calculations, warning its response to US attacks will be “asymmetrical” and “multi-layered”.