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Iran war live: US rules out Iran talks until ship attacks stop
Iranian Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad says that the country’s oil industry continues to “circumvent” the blockade imposed by US forces, describing the situation as difficult but manageable.
Published On 4 Sep 2026
- US Vice President JD Vance says all options remain on the table against Iran and rules out talks unless Tehran halts commercial shipping attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran’s first vice president says the US has changed Tehran’s calculations, warning its response to US attacks will be “asymmetrical” and “multi-layered”.