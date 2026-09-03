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Iran war live: Trump says renewed US-Iran clashes will not last ‘too long’
Iran’s health minister says the death toll from US attacks has risen to 18, including two children.
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Published On 3 Sep 2026
- US President Donald Trump says that the renewed fighting with Iran will not last “too long”, adding, however, that the US is ready to strike Iran “at any time.”
- Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, says that Washington will witness Tehran’s “new strategy” for war soon.