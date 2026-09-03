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Iran war live: Trump says renewed US-Iran clashes will not last ‘too long’

Iran’s health minister says the death toll from US attacks has risen to 18, including two children.

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Rubble lies around damaged houses following a reported attack near a wedding gathering in Kuhistik, Sirik, Iran, September 2, 2026. Razieh Poudat/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Enes Abuomer, Adam Hancock and Rached El-Moctar
Published On 3 Sep 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says that the renewed fighting with Iran will not last “too long”, adding, however, that the US is ready to strike Iran “at any time.”
  • Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, says that Washington will witness Tehran’s “new strategy” for war soon.