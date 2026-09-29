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Iran war live: Trump says he did not offer Tehran sanctions relief
Iran’s foreign minister says his visit to the UN General Assembly last week was mainly to outline Tehran’s position on regional conflicts and the critical security situation in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Published On 29 Sep 2026
- US President Donald Trump has rejected a news report claiming his administration offered Iran sanctions relief and access to frozen funds, calling the story a hoax on social media.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran has held further indirect talks with the United States through Qatari mediators in New York, with Washington’s formal response expected by Tuesday, “hopefully”.