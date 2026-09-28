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Iran war live: Tehran says it’s fully prepared for war amid Hormuz tensions

Abbas Araghchi’s warning comes after Washington rejected a seven-day roadmap to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian missiles are displayed next to a banner with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran, September 27, 2026.
Video Duration 00 minutes 52 seconds 00:52

‘Iran ready for doomsday war’, FM Araghchi says

By Adam Hancock and Mohammed R Mhawish
Published On 28 Sep 2026

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  • Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, says his country is “fully prepared” if the war with the US resumes, after Washington rejected Tehran’s seven-day roadmap to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
  • US President Donald Trump has said he expects more talks with Iran this week and claims Washington is going to win the war “very soon”.