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Iran war live: Tehran says it’s fully prepared for war amid Hormuz tensions
Abbas Araghchi’s warning comes after Washington rejected a seven-day roadmap to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Published On 28 Sep 2026
- Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, says his country is “fully prepared” if the war with the US resumes, after Washington rejected Tehran’s seven-day roadmap to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
- US President Donald Trump has said he expects more talks with Iran this week and claims Washington is going to win the war “very soon”.