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Iran war live: Tehran awaits official response as Trump rejects Hormuz plan
US president rejects Iran’s seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying the deal is not ‘acceptable’.
Published On 27 Sep 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is still waiting for an official response from the United States on its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
- His comments come hours after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s seven-day roadmap, claiming Tehran is “losing so badly” and that their deal was not “acceptable”.