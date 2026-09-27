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Iran war live: Tehran awaits official response as Trump rejects Hormuz plan

US president rejects Iran’s seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying the deal is not ‘acceptable’.

People walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026.
Video Duration 01 minutes 15 seconds 01:15

Pezeshkian says Iran ‘no longer trusts talks with Washington’

By Faisal Aziz Khan and Leena Fraihat
Published On 27 Sep 2026

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  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is still waiting for an official response from the United States on its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
  • His comments come hours after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s seven-day roadmap, claiming Tehran is “losing so badly” and that their deal was not “acceptable”.⁠