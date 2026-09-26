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Iran war live: Tehran offers US plan to reopen Hormuz within seven days
US Central Command says they redirected 122 commercial vessels to “ensure strict compliance” with the US blockade against Iran.
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Published On 26 Sep 2026
- Iran has proposed a seven-day roadmap to end the war, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi telling reporters that Tehran is ready to begin implementing the plan as soon as the US agrees to it.
- US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott tells Al Jazeera that the door to diplomacy has been open since the beginning, saying “it’s not the United States that has stopped that from happening”.