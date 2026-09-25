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UN General Assembly live: Leaders from Lebanon, Iraq, Pakistan to speak
The US-Israel war on Iran will continue to be a focus as the UNGA enters its fourth day.
Published On 25 Sep 2026
- The fourth day of the annual General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City begins this morning.
- Notable speakers on Friday include Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi, and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.