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UN General Assembly live: Leaders from Lebanon, Iraq, Pakistan to speak

The US-Israel war on Iran will continue to be a focus as the UNGA enters its fourth day.

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations building is seen at sunrise during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
The United Nations building seen at sunrise in New York [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky and Hoda Sherif
Published On 25 Sep 2026

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  • The fourth day of the annual General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City begins this morning.
  • Notable speakers on Friday include Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi, and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.