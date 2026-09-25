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Iran war live: Tehran wants Washington to re-enter MoU before US midterms
Qatar categorically rejects claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly that Doha is running a campaign to influence public opinion against Israel.
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Published On 25 Sep 2026
- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tells media outlets on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that Iran wants the US to return to the MoU by early November, saying: “We wish Americans to return to the MoU before the midterms.”
- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas tells the UN General Assembly that Israel’s policies threaten the “very life and existence” of Palestinians, warning that these actions go beyond undermining a two-state solution.