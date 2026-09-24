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Trump-Xi summit live: Trade, AI, Iran and Taiwan top US-China talks

Xi’s first White House visit in more than a decade comes amid an ongoing trade dispute, with AI, Taiwan and the war in Iran to be discussed.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing China during a trip focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo/File Photo
US President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on May 14, 2026 [Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters]
By Evan Semones, Catherine Nouhan and Umar Farooq
Published On 24 Sep 2026

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  • United States President Donald Trump is set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington, DC, for an official state visit.
  • The trip is the first time the Chinese president has visited the White House in more than a decade and it comes as trade tensions spiked at the beginning of Trump’s second term.