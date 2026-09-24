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Trump-Xi summit live: Trade, AI, Iran and Taiwan top US-China talks
Xi’s first White House visit in more than a decade comes amid an ongoing trade dispute, with AI, Taiwan and the war in Iran to be discussed.
Published On 24 Sep 2026
- United States President Donald Trump is set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington, DC, for an official state visit.
- The trip is the first time the Chinese president has visited the White House in more than a decade and it comes as trade tensions spiked at the beginning of Trump’s second term.