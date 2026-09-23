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UN General Assembly live: Iran’s Pezeshkian, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to speak

Second day of UN General Assembly kicks off with speeches from world leaders, including from Syria, Iran and Ukraine.

United Nations general view
Video Duration 02 minutes 04 seconds 02:04

World leaders say UN Security Council failing to function

By Stephen Quillen, Nils Adler and Heba Habib
Published On 23 Sep 2026

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  • The second day of the annual General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City will kick off.
  • Notable speakers on Wednesday include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.