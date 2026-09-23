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UN General Assembly live: Iran’s Pezeshkian, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to speak
Second day of UN General Assembly kicks off with speeches from world leaders, including from Syria, Iran and Ukraine.
Published On 23 Sep 2026
- The second day of the annual General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City will kick off.
- Notable speakers on Wednesday include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.