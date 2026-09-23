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Iran war live: Trump confirms ‘very good’ meeting with Iran at UN
Iranian media has reported the sound of an explosion near Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, though the cause remains unclear.
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Published On 23 Sep 2026
- United States President Donald Trump has told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York that US officials had a “very good” three-hour meeting with Iranian leaders.
- Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani tells the UNGA that the Gulf is experiencing one of its most dangerous phases due to the US-Israel war on Iran, while urging diplomacy as a lasting solution.