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UN General Assembly live: Trump, Qatar emir to speak as Iran war dominates
First day of high-level meeting to kick off with speeches from world leaders, including from Brazil, US, Turkiye, Qatar.
Published On 22 Sep 2026
- World leaders gather in New York City to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, where the US-Israel war on Iran, Russia’s war on Ukraine and the risks of artificial intelligence are expected to dominate discussions.
- United States President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the leaders taking the podium on Tuesday.