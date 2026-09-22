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UN General Assembly live: Trump, Qatar emir to speak as Iran war dominates

First day of high-level meeting to kick off with speeches from world leaders, including from Brazil, US, Turkiye, Qatar.

UNGA
Video Duration 03 minutes 00 seconds 03:00

UN faces its toughest test under Trump’s attacks in 80 years

By Stephen Quillen, Federica Marsi and Heba Habib
Published On 22 Sep 2026

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