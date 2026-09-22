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Iran war live: IRGC says US, Israel ‘must accept withdrawal’ from region

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency says a second vessel has been hit by “debris from an unknown projectile” in the Strait of Hormuz.

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People drive near a billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Leena Fraihat and Noor Kareem
Published On 22 Sep 2026

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  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says the US and Israel must accept the region’s freedom from their “vile and criminal presence”.
  • US envoy to the United Nations Mike Waltz says President Donald Trump is determined to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon and that the door is still open for Iran to return to the “negotiating table if they do so in good faith”.