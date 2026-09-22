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Iran war live: IRGC says US, Israel ‘must accept withdrawal’ from region
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency says a second vessel has been hit by “debris from an unknown projectile” in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Published On 22 Sep 2026
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says the US and Israel must accept the region’s freedom from their “vile and criminal presence”.
- US envoy to the United Nations Mike Waltz says President Donald Trump is determined to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon and that the door is still open for Iran to return to the “negotiating table if they do so in good faith”.