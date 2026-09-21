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Iran war live: Tehran warns US against new strikes; fighting rages in Yemen
Tehran says it has learned the US may be planning a new round of strikes, warns of retaliation ‘without limitations’.
Published On 21 Sep 2026
- Iran says it has learned that the US may be planning a new round of strikes, and warns it will retaliate “without limitations” if Washington follows through.
- US President Donald Trump says the only options on the table in relation to the war are “to obliterate Iran, letting it rot economically, or reach a deal”.