Live updates,

Iran war live: Tehran warns US against new strikes; fighting rages in Yemen

Tehran says it has learned the US may be planning a new round of strikes, warns of retaliation ‘without limitations’.

Shiite clerics carrying rifles march during the state-organized "Janfada," or "Sacrifice for Iran," military-style parade at Revolution Square in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.
Video Duration 14 minutes 43 seconds 14:43

Iran warns of retaliation as US tensions rise and Qatar mediates talks

By Kristina Harazim and Zsombor Peter
Published On 21 Sep 2026

Save

  • Iran says it has learned that the US may be planning a new round of strikes, and warns it will retaliate “without limitations” if Washington follows through.
  • US President Donald Trump says the only options on the table in relation to the war are “to obliterate Iran, letting it rot economically, or reach a deal”.