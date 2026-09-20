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Iran war live: Tehran sets terms for peace; Saudi forces foil Riyadh attack

Iran’s top security official says Tehran has sent its conditions for ending war to the US via Qatari mediators.

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026.
Video Duration 01 minutes 47 seconds 01:47

Iran’s security chief conveys conditions for ending the war

By Enes Abuomer and Zsombor Peter
Published On 20 Sep 2026

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  • Iran’s top security official Mohsen Rezaei has told Al Jazeera that Tehran has conveyed its conditions for ending the war to the White House through Qatari mediators.
  • He says the demands include an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian assets and the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.