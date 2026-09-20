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Iran war live: Tehran sets terms for peace; Saudi forces foil Riyadh attack
Iran’s top security official says Tehran has sent its conditions for ending war to the US via Qatari mediators.
Published On 20 Sep 2026
- Iran’s top security official Mohsen Rezaei has told Al Jazeera that Tehran has conveyed its conditions for ending the war to the White House through Qatari mediators.
- He says the demands include an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian assets and the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.