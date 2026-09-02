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Iran war live: US bombs Iran, Tehran retaliates on Gulf neighbours, Jordan
US says its forces ‘successfully’ completed a wave of strikes against Iranian targets, accusing the IRGC of attempted attacks on shipping and US service members.
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Published On 2 Sep 2026
- Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it has launched a “heavy” ballistic missile attack on Prince Hassan airbase and a US Marine base in Jordan in response to earlier US strikes that killed civilians.
- Supreme Leader Mojatba Khamenei says Iran’s armed forces have “unforgettable lessons” in store for Washington, in his first message since the US and Tehran restarted attacks.