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Iran war live: US bombs Iran, Tehran retaliates on Gulf neighbours, Jordan

US says its forces ‘successfully’ completed a wave of strikes against Iranian targets, accusing the IRGC of attempted attacks on shipping and US service members.

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A still image released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which accompanied a press release describing the operation dubbed "Epic Fury", an attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, shows a rocket launch from a ship, in this picture obtained from social media released on February 28, 2026. US CENTCOM via X via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. Verification lines: The location and the date when the video was filmed could not be verified. U.S. confirmed attack on Iran on Saturday (February 28). No older version of the video was found posted before Saturday (February 28)
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Al Jazeera Live

By Enes Abuomer, Adam Hancock and Rached El-Moctar
Published On 2 Sep 2026

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  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it has launched a “heavy” ballistic missile attack on Prince Hassan airbase and a US Marine base in Jordan in response to earlier US strikes that killed civilians.
  • Supreme Leader Mojatba Khamenei says Iran’s armed forces have “unforgettable lessons” in store for Washington, in his first message since the US and Tehran restarted attacks.