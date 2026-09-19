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Iran war live: Trump extends sanctions on Iran, Houthi supporters in Sanaa
Thousands take to the streets in support of Houthis in Sanaa, Trump extends sanctions on Iran.
Published On 19 Sep 2026
- US President Donald Trump has signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, extending existing US sanctions on Iran.
- Tens of thousands march through the streets of Sanaa in support of the Houthis and against Saudi Arabia, as fighting heats up in western Yemen.