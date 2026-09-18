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Iran war live: Trump weighs ‘big decision’ on Iran, tanker hit in Hormuz
Report says ‘reasonable grounds’ US was behind the deadly strike against a school in Minab in February.
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Published On 18 Sep 2026
- US President Donald Trump says that he is nearing a major choice on whether to “annihilate” his Iranian foes, telling Axios that “anything could happen” as he weighs his next move.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that it has struck a Togo-flagged tanker as it attempted an “illegal passage” through the Strait of Hormuz.