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Iran war live: Trump weighs ‘big decision’ on Iran, tanker hit in Hormuz

Report says ‘reasonable grounds’ US was behind the deadly strike against a school in Minab in February.

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Iranian commuters pass a huge anti-US billboard reading in Persian, The devil army will be drowned in the Persian Gulf, erected on Enghelab Square in Tehran, on September 14, 2026. Iran's nuclear chief was blocked from attending an annual conference on September 14, at the headquarters of the UN's nuclear agency in Vienna due to opposition from the United States, Iranian state television said. He was due to attend the annual general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, which runs until for the week in Austria. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
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Al Jazeera Live

By Enes Abuomer, Leila Minkara and Leena Fraihat
Published On 18 Sep 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says that he is nearing a major choice on whether to “annihilate” his Iranian foes, telling Axios that “anything could happen” as he weighs his next move.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that it has struck a Togo-flagged tanker as it attempted an “illegal passage” through the Strait of Hormuz.