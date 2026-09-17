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Iran war live: Trump says US nearing end of war, claims Tehran direct talks

CENTCOM’s Tim Hawkins says the US is monitoring Yemen’s conflict and providing on-the-ground support to Saudi partners.

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U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Gastonia Municipal Airport to deliver remarks during a campaign rally in support of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley, in Gastonia, North Carolina, U.S., September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
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Al Jazeera Live

By Enes Abuomer, Leena Fraihat and Leila Minkara
Published On 17 Sep 2026

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  • President Donald Trump tells reporters that the US is “hopefully toward the end” of its war with Iran and notes that he has spoken with them “directly”.
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges de-escalation and diplomacy in the Middle East as fighting intensifies in Yemen and between the Houthi group and Saudi Arabia.