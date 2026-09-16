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Iran war live: Iran’s top diplomat heads to China as war drags on

Saudi Arabia has stopped oil loadings at the port of Yanbu days after the country paused operations at its East-West pipeline due to drone attacks.

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Iranian commuters pass a huge anti-US billboard reading in Persian, The devil army will be drowned in the Persian Gulf, erected on Enghelab Square in Tehran, on September 14, 2026. Iran's nuclear chief was blocked from attending an annual conference on September 14, at the headquarters of the UN's nuclear agency in Vienna due to opposition from the United States, Iranian state television said. He was due to attend the annual general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, which runs until for the week in Austria. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
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Al Jazeera Live

By Enes Abuomer, Kristina Harazim and Leila Minkara
Published On 16 Sep 2026

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  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heads to China to meet his counterpart Wang Yi as Beijing seeks to mediate an end to the war.
  • Saudi Arabia has halted oil loadings at the port of Yanbu following recent Houthi drone attacks, while US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has suggested that he expects the East-West pipeline to resume operations within days.