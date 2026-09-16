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Iran war live: Iran’s top diplomat heads to China as war drags on
Saudi Arabia has stopped oil loadings at the port of Yanbu days after the country paused operations at its East-West pipeline due to drone attacks.
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Published On 16 Sep 2026
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heads to China to meet his counterpart Wang Yi as Beijing seeks to mediate an end to the war.
- Saudi Arabia has halted oil loadings at the port of Yanbu following recent Houthi drone attacks, while US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has suggested that he expects the East-West pipeline to resume operations within days.